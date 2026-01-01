Up to 68% off for Polaris

Deploy Polaris in one click installation.

Lightweight Rust-powered music streaming server that puts your personal collection on every device you own.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Polaris in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Polaris

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Polaris

Polaris ialah pelayan penstriman muzik sumber terbuka yang ditulis dalam Rust, dibina untuk menjadikan perpustakaan muzik peribadi tersedia dari mana-mana pelayar atau peranti mudah alih dengan perkakasan minimum.

Teras Rust memastikan penggunaan memori dan beban CPU cukup rendah untuk berjalan dengan selesa pada pelan VPS peringkat permulaan sambil mengindeks perpustakaan dengan puluhan ribu trek merentasi format FLAC, MP3, MP4, OGG, Opus, APE, WAV dan AIFF dengan selesa.

Pengehosan sendiri Polaris memastikan setiap album, rip dan muat turun Bandcamp di bawah kawalan anda tanpa yuran bulanan, tiada perubahan katalog, dan tiada data pendengaran dijual kepada pihak ketiga.

Orang pertama yang membuka UI web melengkapkan wizard persediaan ringkas yang menggandingkan laluan perpustakaan dengan akaun pentadbir, jadi kelayakan awal tidak pernah muncul dalam log atau dalam templat penggunaan.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Polaris

Rust performance

Native Rust implementation keeps memory and CPU usage low so a large library streams smoothly even on the smallest VPS plans.

Lossless format support

Streams FLAC, MP3, MP4, OGG, Opus, APE, WAV, and AIFF at original quality with no forced re-encoding of your masters.

First-visit setup wizard

A guided welcome flow pairs your music folder with an admin account on first load, with no hardcoded default credentials in the image.

Multi-user playlists

Each household member gets their own account, playlists, and listening history without crossing libraries on a shared server.

Subsonic-compatible API

Exposes a Subsonic-compatible API so dozens of community iOS, Android, and desktop clients can connect without a proprietary app.

Browser-based admin

The entire configuration â€” users, mount points, DDNS, album art rules â€” is editable from the web UI without shelling into the container.

Why run Polaris on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

Immich

Immich

Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solution

Select
Airsonic Advanced

Airsonic Advanced

Stream personal music libraries through a Subsonic-compatible API server

Select
AllTube

AllTube

Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sites

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.