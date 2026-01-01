Deploy PocketBase in one click installation.
Open-source backend dalam satu fail boleh laksana â€” pangkalan data masa nyata, pengesahan, storan fail, dan UI pentadbir disertakan secara langsung.
Choose a VPS plan for PocketBase
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PocketBase
PocketBase memuatkan pangkalan data SQLite masa nyata, pengesahan pengguna (e-mel/kata laluan dan OAuth2), storan fail, dan papan pemuka pentadbir ke dalam satu binari Go. Ia menjana API REST dan WebSocket secara automatik untuk setiap koleksi yang anda cipta, jadi anda boleh beralih daripada sifar kepada bahagian belakang yang berfungsi dalam beberapa minit tanpa perlu melancarkan perkhidmatan yang berasingan.
Pengehosan sendiri PocketBase pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan semua data pengguna dan rekod aplikasi di bawah kawalan anda, menghapuskan yuran BaaS awan setiap permintaan, dan memberikan anda pelayan yang berterusan, sentiasa aktif dengan kos yang boleh diramal apabila aplikasi anda berskala.
Key features of PocketBase
Realtime Database
SQLite-backed collections with automatic REST and WebSocket APIs let you subscribe to live data changes without writing a single line of backend code.
Built-in Authentication
Email/password sign-up and OAuth2 providers (Google, GitHub, and more) come pre-configured, removing the need for a separate identity service.
File Storage
Upload dan hidangkan fail secara terus melalui PocketBase dengan pengubahan saiz imej automatik, atau sambungkan baldi serasi S3 untuk storan luaran berskala.
Admin Dashboard
A built-in web UI lets you manage collections, browse records, configure auth providers, and monitor activity without writing database queries.
JavaScript Hooks
Add custom validation, business logic, and API route extensions using JavaScript â€” no recompilation required, changes apply instantly.
Why run PocketBase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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