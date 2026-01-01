Deploy Plandex in one click installation.
Open-source terminal AI coding agent that plans and executes large, multi-step tasks across many files.
Choose a VPS plan for Plandex
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Plandex
Plandex is an open-source AI coding agent that lives in your terminal and tackles real-world software tasks spanning dozens of files and many steps. Instead of producing one-shot snippets, it builds and refines a plan, sandboxes file changes for diff-based review before applying them, and handles up to 2M tokens of context to work across large codebases.
Self-hosting Plandex on your VPS keeps your code, prompts, and plans on infrastructure you control while giving you a persistent server that the lightweight Plandex CLI can connect to from any development machine. You bring your own model provider credentials â€” OpenRouter, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, or local Ollama â€” so there is no per-seat platform fee or vendor lock-in.
Key features of Plandex
Plans large tasks
Builds multi-step plans for changes that span dozens of files instead of producing one-shot code snippets.
2M token context
Loads and reasons across large codebases with a context window of up to 2 million tokens.
Diff-based review
Sandboxes file edits and shows a diff for every change so you approve or reject before anything touches your working tree.
Multi-provider models
Connects to OpenRouter, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Gemini, and local Ollama models from a single CLI session.
Terminal-native REPL
Runs in a terminal REPL with fuzzy command completion, scripting, and piping support â€” no browser tab required.
Self-hosted server
The CLI on your laptop connects to the Plandex server on your VPS, keeping plans and project state under your control.
Why run Plandex on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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