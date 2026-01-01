phpIPAM is a self-hosted, web-based IP address management (IPAM) application that gives network administrators a structured way to track and organize IPv4 and IPv6 address space. Rather than maintaining spreadsheets or relying on proprietary network management software, phpIPAM provides a database-backed interface for subnet planning, IP allocation tracking, VLAN management, and automated network discovery.

Running phpIPAM on your own infrastructure means your IP address data â€” subnets, VLAN assignments, NAT mappings, and device records â€” stays on servers you control with no cloud dependency or licensing cost. The built-in network scanner pings hosts on a configurable schedule to keep IP status current, and the REST API lets you integrate IP management into provisioning pipelines and automation workflows.