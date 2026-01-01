Pgweb is a modern, cross-platform PostgreSQL database browser built with Go and distributed as a single binary with zero external dependencies. It provides a clean web interface for browsing schemas, running custom SQL queries, and exporting data â€” without the complexity of traditional database management suites.

Deploying Pgweb on your VPS gives your entire team a centralized, always-accessible database browser secured behind HTTP basic authentication. It runs alongside your PostgreSQL instances on a private network, providing safe ad-hoc query access without exposing raw database credentials to developers.