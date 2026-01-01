Deploy PatchMon in one click installation.
Self-hosted Linux patch management and fleet monitoring platform with in-browser SSH terminal and compliance scanning.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PatchMon
PatchMon ialah platform pengurusan patch Linux sumber terbuka dan pemantauan armada yang memberikan sysadmin satu papan pemuka untuk menjejak, meluluskan dan menggunakan patch merentasi semua hos Linux yang diurus. Ia menyediakan keterlihatan kesihatan pakej masa nyata, patching teratur dengan aliran kerja kelulusan, pengimbasan pematuhan OpenSCAP dan CIS, pengauditan keselamatan Docker Bench, dan terminal SSH dalam pelayar yang dikuasakan oleh Apache Guacamole â€” semuanya tanpa memerlukan sebarang klien SSH pada mesin pengurusan.
Tidak seperti penyelesaian pengurusan patch komersial yang mengenakan yuran per-nod, PatchMon adalah percuma untuk dihoskan sendiri dan bersambung ke hos terurus melalui ejen ringan. Semua sejarah patch, laporan pematuhan dan inventori hos kekal pada infrastruktur anda sendiri tanpa data dihantar ke perkhidmatan luaran.
Key features of PatchMon
Fleet-wide patch orchestration
Review pending updates across your entire Linux fleet, approve patch batches, and deploy them with scheduling and rollback controls from a single dashboard.
In-browser SSH terminal
Access any managed host directly from the browser via an Apache Guacamole-powered terminal â€” no SSH client installation or port forwarding required.
Compliance scanning
Jalankan imbasan keselamatan OpenSCAP, penanda aras CIS, dan Docker Bench terhadap hos terurus dan jejak postur pematuhan dari semasa ke semasa tanpa alatan berasingan.
Real-time package health
See which packages are outdated, vulnerable, or missing across every managed host in real time, with severity indicators and CVE links.
Patch approval workflows
Require explicit approval before patches are deployed to production hosts, with audit trails that log who approved what and when.
Why run PatchMon on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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