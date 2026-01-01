Up to 68% off for PatchMon

Deploy PatchMon in one click installation.

Self-hosted Linux patch management and fleet monitoring platform with in-browser SSH terminal and compliance scanning.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy PatchMon in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for PatchMon

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with PatchMon

PatchMon ialah platform pengurusan patch Linux sumber terbuka dan pemantauan armada yang memberikan sysadmin satu papan pemuka untuk menjejak, meluluskan dan menggunakan patch merentasi semua hos Linux yang diurus. Ia menyediakan keterlihatan kesihatan pakej masa nyata, patching teratur dengan aliran kerja kelulusan, pengimbasan pematuhan OpenSCAP dan CIS, pengauditan keselamatan Docker Bench, dan terminal SSH dalam pelayar yang dikuasakan oleh Apache Guacamole â€” semuanya tanpa memerlukan sebarang klien SSH pada mesin pengurusan.

Tidak seperti penyelesaian pengurusan patch komersial yang mengenakan yuran per-nod, PatchMon adalah percuma untuk dihoskan sendiri dan bersambung ke hos terurus melalui ejen ringan. Semua sejarah patch, laporan pematuhan dan inventori hos kekal pada infrastruktur anda sendiri tanpa data dihantar ke perkhidmatan luaran.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of PatchMon

Fleet-wide patch orchestration

Review pending updates across your entire Linux fleet, approve patch batches, and deploy them with scheduling and rollback controls from a single dashboard.

In-browser SSH terminal

Access any managed host directly from the browser via an Apache Guacamole-powered terminal â€” no SSH client installation or port forwarding required.

Compliance scanning

Jalankan imbasan keselamatan OpenSCAP, penanda aras CIS, dan Docker Bench terhadap hos terurus dan jejak postur pematuhan dari semasa ke semasa tanpa alatan berasingan.

Real-time package health

See which packages are outdated, vulnerable, or missing across every managed host in real time, with severity indicators and CVE links.

Patch approval workflows

Require explicit approval before patches are deployed to production hosts, with audit trails that log who approved what and when.

Why run PatchMon on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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