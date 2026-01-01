Up to 68% off for Pastefy

Deploy Pastefy dalam pemasangan satu klik.

Self-hosted pastebin with syntax highlighting for 100+ languages, folder organization, password protection, and a REST API for programmatic access.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Pastefy dalam pemasangan satu klik.

Choose a VPS plan for Pastefy

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Pastefy

Pastefy ialah platform pastebin yang dihoskan sendiri yang memberikan pembangun dan pasukan alternatif peribadi yang kaya ciri kepada perkhidmatan perkongsian kod awam. Dengan penyerlahan sintaks untuk lebih 100 bahasa pengaturcaraan, organisasi folder untuk koleksi cebisan, tampalan yang dilindungi kata laluan, dan tamat tempoh yang boleh dikonfigurasi, ia merangkumi setiap senario perkongsian kod tanpa menghantar kandungan sensitif ke pelayan pihak ketiga. API REST membolehkan penciptaan cebisan secara programatik daripada saluran paip CI, editor, dan skrip automasi.

Mengehos sendiri Pastefy pada VPS anda memastikan kunci API, kelayakan pangkalan data, konfigurasi dalaman, dan logik proprietari kekal sepenuhnya dalam infrastruktur anda. Anda menghapuskan had saiz dan kadar perkhidmatan pastebin awam dan memperoleh keupayaan untuk menguatkuasakan dasar pengekalan data tersuai yang memenuhi keperluan keselamatan dan pematuhan organisasi anda.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Pastefy

Syntax Highlighting

Supports over 100 programming and markup languages with accurate highlighting, making complex code readable during reviews, debugging sessions, and pair programming.

Password-Protected Pastes

Lock sensitive snippets with a password so only authorized recipients can view credentials, configuration files, or proprietary code shared during troubleshooting.

Folder Organization

Group related snippets into folders and maintain curated collections of reusable templates, configuration examples, and reference implementations.

Paste Expiration

Set expiration times so sensitive debugging information, temporary tokens, and incident logs are automatically removed without requiring manual cleanup.

REST API Access

Create and retrieve pastes programmatically from CI/CD pipelines, editor plugins, and automation scripts with a straightforward REST API.

Why run Pastefy on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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