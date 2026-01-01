Deploy Pastefy dalam pemasangan satu klik.
Self-hosted pastebin with syntax highlighting for 100+ languages, folder organization, password protection, and a REST API for programmatic access.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pastefy
Pastefy ialah platform pastebin yang dihoskan sendiri yang memberikan pembangun dan pasukan alternatif peribadi yang kaya ciri kepada perkhidmatan perkongsian kod awam. Dengan penyerlahan sintaks untuk lebih 100 bahasa pengaturcaraan, organisasi folder untuk koleksi cebisan, tampalan yang dilindungi kata laluan, dan tamat tempoh yang boleh dikonfigurasi, ia merangkumi setiap senario perkongsian kod tanpa menghantar kandungan sensitif ke pelayan pihak ketiga. API REST membolehkan penciptaan cebisan secara programatik daripada saluran paip CI, editor, dan skrip automasi.
Mengehos sendiri Pastefy pada VPS anda memastikan kunci API, kelayakan pangkalan data, konfigurasi dalaman, dan logik proprietari kekal sepenuhnya dalam infrastruktur anda. Anda menghapuskan had saiz dan kadar perkhidmatan pastebin awam dan memperoleh keupayaan untuk menguatkuasakan dasar pengekalan data tersuai yang memenuhi keperluan keselamatan dan pematuhan organisasi anda.
Key features of Pastefy
Syntax Highlighting
Supports over 100 programming and markup languages with accurate highlighting, making complex code readable during reviews, debugging sessions, and pair programming.
Password-Protected Pastes
Lock sensitive snippets with a password so only authorized recipients can view credentials, configuration files, or proprietary code shared during troubleshooting.
Folder Organization
Group related snippets into folders and maintain curated collections of reusable templates, configuration examples, and reference implementations.
Paste Expiration
Set expiration times so sensitive debugging information, temporary tokens, and incident logs are automatically removed without requiring manual cleanup.
REST API Access
Create and retrieve pastes programmatically from CI/CD pipelines, editor plugins, and automation scripts with a straightforward REST API.
Why run Pastefy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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