Deploy Pangolin Newt with one-click installation.
Userspace WireGuard tunnel client that securely exposes private services through the Pangolin remote access platform.
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What you can build with Pangolin Newt
Pangolin Newt is a fully userspace WireGuard tunnel client and TCP/UDP proxy designed to integrate with the Pangolin identity-aware access platform. Operating without kernel modules or elevated privileges, Newt establishes encrypted tunnels to Pangolin exit nodes and provides local proxies for routing application traffic securely.
Deploying Newt on your VPS alongside your services gives you zero-trust remote access to private resources from anywhere, with access governed by Pangolin's identity-based policies â€” no public IP exposure or traditional VPN overhead required.
Key features of Pangolin Newt
Userspace WireGuard
Runs entirely in userspace with no kernel modules or elevated privileges, making it safe and straightforward to deploy in containerized environments.
Zero-Trust Access
Access to every resource is controlled by Pangolin identity policies, ensuring only authenticated and authorized users can reach private services.
Built-In TCP/UDP Proxy
Acts as both a tunnel manager and application proxy, routing traffic for multiple services through a single encrypted WireGuard connection.
Automatic Tunnel Management
Maintains a persistent WebSocket connection to the Pangolin control plane so tunnels are automatically re-established after network interruptions.
NAT Traversal Support
Connects reliably from behind firewalls and restrictive networks without manual port forwarding or changes to your network configuration.
Why run Pangolin Newt on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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