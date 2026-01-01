Deploy OpenViking in one click installation.
Open-source context database for AI agents using a filesystem paradigm to unify memories, resources, and skills.
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What you can build with OpenViking
OpenViking is an open-source context database purpose-built for AI agents, developed by Volcengine (ByteDance's cloud platform). Instead of scattering AI context across vector embeddings, OpenViking introduces a filesystem paradigm with the viking:// protocol that organizes agent memories, resources, and skills into a unified, navigable structure. Tiered context loading (L0/L1/L2) reduces token usage by fetching content on demand rather than loading entire knowledge bases upfront.
Self-hosting OpenViking on your own VPS keeps sensitive agent memory, business knowledge, and API credentials fully under your control â€” critical for organizations with strict data governance requirements. You choose the embedding provider (OpenAI, Jina, or Volcengine) and retain ownership of every byte your agents learn.
Key features of OpenViking
Filesystem Context Paradigm
Organizes agent memories, resources, and skills under a viking:// protocol, making context as navigable as a file system rather than a flat embedding store.
Tiered Context Loading
L0/L1/L2 loading fetches content on demand, dramatically reducing token usage without sacrificing the depth of knowledge available to agents.
Multi-Provider Embeddings
Supports OpenAI, Jina, and Volcengine embedding providers so you can use your existing API keys and preferred model without vendor lock-in.
Self-Evolving Context
Agents can update and iterate their own knowledge store over time, enabling continuous learning without manual intervention.
Directory Recursive Retrieval
Combines structural directory navigation with semantic search to surface the most relevant context for each agent request.
Why run OpenViking on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
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Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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