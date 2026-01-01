OpenViking is an open-source context database purpose-built for AI agents, developed by Volcengine (ByteDance's cloud platform). Instead of scattering AI context across vector embeddings, OpenViking introduces a filesystem paradigm with the viking:// protocol that organizes agent memories, resources, and skills into a unified, navigable structure. Tiered context loading (L0/L1/L2) reduces token usage by fetching content on demand rather than loading entire knowledge bases upfront.

Self-hosting OpenViking on your own VPS keeps sensitive agent memory, business knowledge, and API credentials fully under your control â€” critical for organizations with strict data governance requirements. You choose the embedding provider (OpenAI, Jina, or Volcengine) and retain ownership of every byte your agents learn.