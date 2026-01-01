openrouteservice is an open-source routing engine developed by HeiGIT that turns OpenStreetMap data into production-ready directions, time-distance matrices, and isochrone reachability polygons. Unlike commercial mapping APIs, it gives developers a free, fully transparent routing back-end with profiles tuned for cars, heavy goods vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, and wheelchairs.

Self-hosting openrouteservice on your own VPS removes per-request pricing, rate limits, and third-party data sharing. You control which regions and profiles are loaded, you keep customer coordinates private, and you can extend the engine with custom OSM extracts, restrictions, and elevation data tailored to your application.