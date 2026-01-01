Deploy OpenHands in one click installation.
Open-source autonomous AI software engineer that reads, writes, and runs code to complete development tasks end to end.
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What you can build with OpenHands
OpenHands is an open-source platform for running AI agents that autonomously complete software engineering tasks. Backed by a sandboxed execution environment, it reads and writes files, runs terminal commands, executes test suites, installs packages, and browses the web â€” all without human intervention between steps. Every session runs in an isolated container, so the agent can perform arbitrary operations safely without affecting your VPS host.
The platform supports every major LLM provider through LiteLLM, letting you configure OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Ollama, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint as the reasoning backend. Self-hosting keeps your codebase and task history on infrastructure you control, with no per-task fees beyond what your LLM provider charges.
Key features of OpenHands
Autonomous code execution
Reads files, writes code, runs commands, and tests output iteratively â€” all within an isolated container sandbox per session.
Multi-provider LLM support
Bring your own API key for OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint via built-in LiteLLM integration.
Web browsing and search
Browse documentation, search the web, and retrieve live data as part of multi-step research and implementation tasks.
GitHub integration
Authenticate with GitHub to let the agent read repositories, create branches, commit changes, and open pull requests autonomously.
Workspace file access
Mount your project directory so the agent reads and modifies your actual source files during each coding session.
Session persistence
Conversation history and agent memory persist across sessions so long-running work can resume exactly where it left off.
Why run OpenHands on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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