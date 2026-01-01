Deploy Open Notebook in one click installation.
AI-native knowledge workspace combining note-taking, document management, and contextual AI chat in one self-hosted app.
Choose a VPS plan for Open Notebook
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Open Notebook
Open Notebook ialah platform buku nota AI-native yang dihoskan sendiri yang menyimpan penulisan, penyelidikan dan bantuan AI anda dalam satu persekitaran. Daripada bertukar antara dokumen, antara muka sembang dan sistem fail yang bertaburan, Open Notebook mencipta satu ruang kerja di mana nota, fail yang dimuat naik dan konteks AI kekal bersambung â€” menjadikannya lebih mudah untuk beralih daripada idea kasar kepada dokumentasi berstruktur tanpa kehilangan pengetahuan yang anda bina dari semasa ke semasa.
Penyebaran ini menggandingkan Open Notebook dengan SurrealDB untuk storan berterusan, menyimpan semua nota dan sejarah interaksi AI anda pada infrastruktur anda sendiri. Pengehosan sendiri bermakna data anda tidak pernah melalui sistem SaaS pihak ketiga, dan anda mengekalkan kawalan penuh ke atas akses, sandaran dan pengekalan.
Key features of Open Notebook
Unified AI Workspace
Notes and AI chat share the same context, so the assistant draws on your actual documents rather than general knowledge alone.
SurrealDB Backend
Dedicated SurrealDB instance provides fast, persistent storage for notes, uploaded files, and database state across restarts.
Context-Aware Assistance
Ask questions about your own material and get answers grounded in the notes and documents you have already written.
Private by Design
All data stays on your VPS â€” no SaaS sync, no third-party access to your notes or AI conversations.
Flexible Knowledge Management
Suitable for personal research journals, engineering runbooks, product planning, and long-term knowledge bases.
Why run Open Notebook on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.