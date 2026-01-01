Deploy OneDev in one click installation.
All-in-one self-hosted DevOps platform with Git hosting, CI/CD pipelines, kanban boards, and a package registry.
Choose a VPS plan for OneDev
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OneDev
OneDev ialah platform DevOps hos sendiri yang komprehensif yang menyatukan pengehosan Git, automasi CI/CD, penjejakan isu, papan kanban, dan daftar pakej ke dalam satu aplikasi.
Pembina saluran paip visual dan ciri kecerdasan kodnya menjadikannya mudah diakses oleh pembangun tanpa kepakaran DevOps yang mendalam, manakala bahasa pertanyaan lanjutan memberikan pengguna kuasa kawalan yang tepat ke atas binaan, isu dan komit.
Mengehos sendiri OneDev pada VPS anda bermakna pembangun tanpa had pada kos infrastruktur tetap, dengan pemilikan penuh kod sumber dan artifak binaan anda. Templat ini termasuk PostgreSQL untuk penyimpanan data yang boleh dipercayai dan akses soket Docker supaya OneDev boleh menjalankan kerja CI/CD secara langsung pada pelayan anda.
Key features of OneDev
Git Hosting & Code Review
Full Git server with advanced diff visualization, branch protection, and merge strategy controls for structured code review.
Visual CI/CD Builder
Bina dan visualisasikan saluran paip tanpa menulis YAML dari awal â€” langkah seret dan lepas dengan eksport YAML penuh untuk kawalan versi.
Kanban & Issue Tracking
Built-in kanban boards and issue tracker with custom fields and an advanced query language for precise filtering.
Package Registry
Host Docker images and other build artifacts in the integrated registry alongside your code and pipelines.
Code Intelligence
Symbol navigation and semantic code search help developers understand unfamiliar codebases faster.
Why run OneDev on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
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