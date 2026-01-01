Ollama is the leading open-source framework for running large language models locally, supporting Llama, Mistral, Gemma, DeepSeek, and over 100 others with no cloud dependencies. It handles model quantization, GPU acceleration, and memory management automatically, exposing a REST API that is compatible with the OpenAI format so existing tools and integrations work without modification.

Self-hosting Ollama on your VPS eliminates per-token costs, removes rate limits, and ensures every prompt and response stays on your own infrastructure. It is the ideal backend for teams building AI-powered applications or anyone who needs private, always-on language model inference.