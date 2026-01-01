Odysseus is an open-source AI workspace that puts the chat, agent, research, and writing tools you would expect from ChatGPT or Claude on your own server. It bundles persistent chat with any local or API model, an agent runtime built on opencode, deep multi-step research, a model Cookbook with hardware-aware recommendations, plus a Documents editor, Notes, Tasks, CalDAV calendar, and an IMAP/SMTP inbox with AI triage.

Self-hosting Odysseus on your VPS keeps every conversation, document, embedding, and email entirely on your own infrastructure. You bring your own API keys for OpenAI, OpenRouter, or any compatible endpoint, while persistent memory and skills evolve over time with no per-seat fees or vendor lock-in.