NocoBase is a scalability-first open-source no-code/low-code platform that combines a visual interface with a plugin-based architecture so both citizen developers and engineers can collaborate effectively. Its data modeling engine, drag-and-drop UI builder, and workflow automation tools cover everything from simple CRUD apps to complex multi-tenant business applications.

Self-hosting NocoBase on your VPS removes per-user pricing, keeps sensitive business data on your own infrastructure, and gives development teams the freedom to install custom plugins and integrate with internal systems without any vendor restrictions.