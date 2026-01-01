Deploy NextChat in one click installation.
UI sembang AI yang dihos sendiri menyokong OpenAI, Claude, Gemini, dan 20+ penyedia melalui satu antara muka yang kemas.
Choose a VPS plan for NextChat
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NextChat
NextChat (formerly ChatGPT-Next-Web) is an open-source chat interface with 88,000+ GitHub stars â€” the most widely starred self-hosted AI chat client available. It connects to OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, and dozens of other providers, letting you chat with any LLM through one consistent UI without switching between dashboards or paying for a third-party wrapper service.
Self-hosting NextChat keeps your API keys and conversation history private. Access can be locked with a password code, and all chat data is stored in the user's browser â€” there is no database to manage and no server-side data retention.
Key features of NextChat
Multi-provider support
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, Azure OpenAI, and 20+ other providers from a single UI without switching tools.
Built-in prompt library
Hundreds of pre-built system prompts for writing, coding, analysis, and translation â€” or create and save your own custom templates.
Access code protection
Restrict who can use your instance with a password code, preventing unauthorized use of your API keys when deployed publicly.
No database required
All conversations are stored in the user's browser â€” the server stays stateless, making deployment and maintenance minimal.
Markdown and code rendering
Responses render with full markdown support including syntax-highlighted code blocks, tables, LaTeX math, and inline HTML.
Sokongan pemalam MCP
Enable Model Context Protocol (MCP) to extend the assistant with external tools, file access, and custom integrations.
Why run NextChat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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