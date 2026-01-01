NATS is a lightweight, open-source messaging system built for cloud-native architectures. It delivers sub-millisecond publish-subscribe, request-reply, and queue group messaging with a minimal footprint â€” the server binary is under 20MB and requires no external dependencies. NATS handles millions of messages per second, making it one of the fastest message brokers available.

JetStream, NATS' built-in persistence layer, adds durable streams, replay, and exactly-once delivery without requiring a separate queue or database service. Self-hosting NATS on your own VPS gives you full control over data locality, eliminates per-message cloud fees, and places your message bus as close as possible to your services for minimum latency.