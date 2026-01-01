MQTTX Web is an open-source MQTT 5.0 client by EMQX that runs entirely in the browser, letting engineers connect to any MQTT broker over WebSocket to inspect topics, publish payloads, and validate IoT message flows in seconds. Unlike the desktop edition, MQTTX Web requires no installer â€” opening the deployed URL is all teams need to start debugging brokers from any laptop or tablet.

Self-hosting MQTTX Web on your own VPS puts a private, always-available WebSocket client at a URL your team controls, with no third-party hosted endpoint logging your broker credentials and no dependency on the public emqx.io instance. Connection profiles are stored locally in each browser, so the deployment itself is stateless and easy to upgrade.