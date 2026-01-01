MiroFish is an AI prediction engine built on the OASIS multi-agent simulation framework. It constructs parallel digital worlds populated by thousands of AI agents, each with independent personalities, long-term memory powered by Zep Cloud, and behavioural logic. Users can inject real-world events as seed data and observe how simulated populations respond â€” producing outcome predictions for social media trends, market movements, and policy impacts.

Self-hosting MiroFish gives you dedicated compute for resource-intensive simulations and keeps sensitive business intelligence, financial signals, and pre-release analysis entirely within your own infrastructure. You also retain full control over LLM provider selection and cost optimisation.