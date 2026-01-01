Deploy MetaTrader 5 in one click installation.
Run MetaTrader 5 in a browser via KasmVNC for 24/7 forex and CFD trading without a dedicated Windows machine.
Choose a VPS plan for MetaTrader 5
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
What you can build with MetaTrader 5
MetaTrader 5 is the world's most popular retail trading platform for forex, stocks, futures, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies â€” used by millions of traders and supported by hundreds of brokers worldwide. This template runs the full Windows version of MetaTrader 5 inside a Wine-on-Linux container, exposed via KasmVNC so you can access it from any browser without installing the desktop client locally.
Self-hosting MT5 on your VPS gives traders a 24/7-online trading terminal that runs Expert Advisors (EAs) and copy-trading subscriptions without keeping a desktop computer awake. The browser-based KasmVNC frontend lets you log in from anywhere â€” desktop, tablet, or phone â€” without installing the proprietary MT5 client on every device.
Key features of MetaTrader 5
Always-on EAs
Run Expert Advisors and copy-trading subscriptions 24/7 without keeping a desktop awake â€” your VPS handles overnight and weekend market events automatically.
Browser access
Connect to your MT5 terminal from any device with a modern browser through KasmVNC â€” desktop, tablet, or phone â€” no Windows installation needed.
Connect any broker
Use any MetaTrader 5 broker â€” hundreds support MT5 including IC Markets, Pepperstone, FxPro, OANDA, XM, and many others worldwide.
Charts and indicators
Full MT5 charting with technical indicators, market depth, multi-timeframe analysis, and custom indicator scripts via MQL5.
Algorithmic trading
MQL5 IDE inside the terminal for writing Expert Advisors, custom indicators, and scripts â€” plus optional Python RPyC integration for external automation.
Persistent configuration
Your terminal profile, templates, EAs, indicators, and account credentials persist across container restarts through a dedicated config volume.
Why run MetaTrader 5 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Recommended server location:
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Launch locally. Grow globally
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
30-day money-back guarantee
Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
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