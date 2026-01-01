Deploy Mbin in one click installation.
Agregator pautan bersekutu dan platform perbincangan yang dihoskan sendiri dibina di atas ActivityPub â€” sebuah fork Kbin yang dipacu komuniti.
Choose a VPS plan for Mbin
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mbin
Mbin is an open-source, federated content aggregator that combines link sharing, threaded discussions, voting, and microblogging on a single platform. As a community-maintained fork of Kbin, it speaks ActivityPub natively, so your instance interoperates with Lemmy, Mastodon, PeerTube, Pixelfed, and the broader fediverse without bridges or extra plumbing.
Running Mbin on your own VPS gives you a self-governed corner of the fediverse where you set the rules, moderate the magazines, and keep every post and vote in a database you own. There is no central company, no advertising, no algorithmic feed reshuffling timelines, and no platform terms that can change without notice.
Key features of Mbin
ActivityPub federation
Sokongan ActivityPub asli menghubungkan instans anda dengan Lemmy, Mastodon, PeerTube, Pixelfed, dan setiap pelayan fediverse lain yang serasi.
Magazines and threads
Organise content into topic-based magazines with Reddit-style threaded comments, voting, and a familiar link aggregator experience.
Built-in microblogging
Post short updates alongside long-form threads and have both reach the same federated audience from one account.
Moderation and federation controls
Per-magazine moderators, instance-wide admin tools, and federation allow or block lists let you shape the community you want to host.
OAuth and REST API
Pelayan OAuth 2.0 kelas pertama dan API REST yang didokumenkan menggerakkan klien mudah alih pihak ketiga, bot dan integrasi.
Open source and community-led
AGPL-licensed and maintained by an active community of contributors after forking from Kbin â€” no single-vendor dependency.
Why run Mbin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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