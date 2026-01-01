Deploy MaxKB dalam pemasangan satu klik.
Open-source RAG platform for building AI knowledge base agents from your documents and data sources.
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What you can build with MaxKB
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise AI knowledge base agents powered by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). It processes PDF, Word, Excel, Markdown, and HTML into vector embeddings and connects them to your choice of LLM â€” OpenAI, Claude, Llama, Qwen, DeepSeek, or a local model. A visual workflow engine lets teams deploy intelligent Q&A agents without writing code.
Self-hosting MaxKB on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, customer interactions, and business knowledge entirely within your infrastructure, eliminating per-query cloud costs while giving you full control over model selection and data privacy.
Key features of MaxKB
RAG-Powered Q&A
Automatically processes documents into vector embeddings for accurate, source-grounded answers to complex queries.
Multi-Format Ingestion
Imports PDF, Word, Excel, Markdown, HTML, and plain text â€” plus web crawling to build knowledge bases from online content.
Model Flexibility
Works with OpenAI, Claude, Llama, Qwen, DeepSeek, and locally hosted models so you choose the best fit for cost and privacy.
Visual Workflow Engine
Orchestrate multi-step AI processes and integrate agents into customer service or HR systems without writing code.
API Integration
Full REST API and embed snippets make it straightforward to add the AI agent to any existing website or application.
Why run MaxKB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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