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Open-source bug tracker for software teams to log defects, manage feature requests, and coordinate project workflows.
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What you can build with MantisBT
MantisBT (Mantis Bug Tracker) ialah penjejak isu sumber terbuka yang telah lama wujud, ditulis dalam PHP, digunakan oleh pasukan perisian untuk mencatat pepijat, mengurus permintaan ciri, dan menyelaraskan kerja merentasi pelbagai projek. Dibina berdasarkan aliran kerja yang boleh disesuaikan, kebenaran per-projek yang terperinci, dan pemberitahuan e-mel, ia menumpukan pada disiplin pengurusan isu tanpa beban suite pengurusan projek penuh.
Pengehosan sendiri MantisBT mengekalkan kecacatan yang dilaporkan, lampiran, dan perbincangan dalaman pada infrastruktur yang anda kawal â€” penting untuk organisasi yang laporan pepijatnya mengandungi langkah-langkah reproduksi, data pelanggan, atau kod proprietari. Pelaksanaan ini disertakan dengan MariaDB untuk sejarah isu yang tahan lama dan menghapuskan kos pelesenan per-pengguna yang dikenakan oleh banyak penjejak isu komersial.
Key features of MantisBT
Customizable workflows
Define status transitions, resolution states, and access rules per project so the tracker mirrors how each team actually moves work from report to resolution.
Granular permissions
Kawalan akses berasaskan peranan pada peringkat projek, kategori dan medan memastikan isu sensitif hanya dapat dilihat oleh individu yang memerlukannya.
Email notifications
Configurable email rules notify reporters, handlers, and watchers as issues change state, ensuring no defect or feature request falls through the cracks.
Custom fields and filters
Add arbitrary custom fields to issues and save complex filters as named views to triage thousands of reports without losing context.
Plugin architecture
An extensive plugin ecosystem extends MantisBT with source-control integration, additional authentication methods, and reporting add-ons.
REST and SOAP APIs
Both REST and SOAP interfaces let you script issue creation, automate triage, and integrate the tracker with CI pipelines or external tools.
Why run MantisBT on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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