Deploy Mage AI in one click installation.
Modern data pipeline platform for building, running, and managing ETL workflows with Python, SQL, and R.
Choose a VPS plan for Mage AI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mage AI
Mage AI ialah platform saluran data generasi seterusnya yang menggabungkan persekitaran pembangunan gaya buku nota dengan orkestrasi gred pengeluaran. Jurutera dan penganalisis data membina saluran paip ETL menggunakan Python, SQL, atau R dalam editor interaktif, mengujinya secara berperingkat, kemudian menjadual dan memantau mereka pada skala. Integrasi dengan PostgreSQL, MySQL, BigQuery, Snowflake, S3, dan berpuluh-puluh sumber dan destinasi lain meliputi kebanyakan konfigurasi tindanan data.
Pengehosan sendiri Mage AI pada VPS anda memastikan data pengeluaran sensitif kekal dalam infrastruktur anda sendiri, menghapuskan harga awan setiap larian, dan memberikan pasukan persekitaran saluran paip khusus yang berskala dengan beban kerja mereka tanpa sekatan vendor.
Key features of Mage AI
Notebook-Style Development
Build and test pipeline blocks interactively in a browser IDE before promoting them to scheduled production runs.
Python, SQL & R Support
Write transformation logic in the language your team already uses, mixing Python and SQL blocks in the same pipeline.
Built-In Orchestration
Schedule pipelines, define dependencies between tasks, and monitor runs from a unified orchestration dashboard.
Wide Integrations
Connect to databases, data warehouses, cloud storage, and APIs with pre-built connectors covering most data stack tools.
Git Integration
Version-control pipeline code with native Git support for collaborative development and change tracking.
Why run Mage AI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.