Deploy Locust in one click installation.
Scriptable Python load testing framework for simulating concurrent users with a real-time web dashboard.
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What you can build with Locust
Locust ialah alat pengujian beban berasaskan Python sumber terbuka yang membolehkan pasukan kejuruteraan menentukan tingkah laku pengguna dalam kod Python biasa dan memainkan semula berjuta-juta permintaan serentak terhadap mana-mana sasaran HTTP atau protokol tersuai. Tidak seperti alat yang mengutamakan GUI, senario Locust adalah skrip terkawal versi, menjadikan ujian mudah untuk disemak, diparameterkan, dan diintegrasikan ke dalam saluran paip CI/CD.
UI web terbina dalam menunjukkan daya pemprosesan langsung, peratusan masa tindak balas, dan kadar ralat semasa ujian berjalan, dan membolehkan anda meningkatkan atau mengurangkan pengguna dalam masa nyata tanpa memulakan semula. Pengehosan sendiri Locust pada VPS anda memastikan trafik ujian dan kelayakan tidak berada di infrastruktur SaaS pihak ketiga dan membolehkan anda menempatkan penjana beban berdekatan dengan sistem sasaran untuk meminimumkan kependaman rangkaian buatan.
Key features of Locust
Python Locustfiles
Write test scenarios as plain Python classes with full access to the standard library and third-party packages, enabling version control and CI integration.
Real-Time Web Dashboard
Monitor requests per second, response time percentiles, and failure rates live in your browser, and adjust concurrent user counts without stopping the test.
Distributed Load Generation
Add worker nodes to coordinate load from multiple machines, scaling to millions of concurrent users with aggregate statistics collected centrally.
Any Protocol Support
Test REST APIs, WebSockets, gRPC, and custom TCP protocols by extending the base User class with any Python library.
Headless CI Mode
Run tests non-interactively with configurable pass/fail thresholds on failure rates and latency to gate deployments automatically in your pipeline.
Why run Locust on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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