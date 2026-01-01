Deploy LocalAI in one click installation.
Self-hosted, OpenAI API-compatible inference server that runs LLMs, image generation, and audio transcription on your own hardware.
Choose a VPS plan for LocalAI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LocalAI
LocalAI ialah alternatif sumber terbuka, percuma kepada API OpenAI yang berjalan sepenuhnya pada infrastruktur anda sendiri. Ia melaksanakan spesifikasi API REST OpenAI, jadi mana-mana aplikasi yang dibina untuk OpenAI â€” LangChain, LlamaIndex, AutoGen, dan ratusan yang lain â€” boleh beralih kepada LocalAI dengan menukar URL titik akhir tunggal tanpa memerlukan pengubahsuaian kod. Ia menyokong model bahasa melalui llama.cpp, penjanaan imej melalui Stable Diffusion, dan transkripsi audio melalui Whisper, semuanya dihidangkan daripada satu bekas dengan galeri model terbina dalam dan UI sembang.
Pengehosan sendiri LocalAI bermakna gesaan, respons dan kandungan yang anda jana tidak akan meninggalkan pelayan anda. Tiada kos setiap token, tiada had kadar, dan tiada kebergantungan pada ketersediaan API pihak ketiga â€” menjadikannya praktikal untuk beban kerja sensitif privasi dan penggunaan pengeluaran yang mementingkan kos.
Key features of LocalAI
OpenAI API Compatible
Drop in as a replacement for OpenAI API calls without changing application code â€” just update the base URL and switch the API key.
Multi-Modal Inference
Jalankan model bahasa, penjanaan imej (Stable Diffusion), dan transkripsi audio (Whisper) daripada satu pelayan di bawah satu API yang disatukan.
Built-in Model Gallery
Browse, download, and activate pre-configured models through the web UI without writing configuration files or running CLI commands.
CPU-Only Operation
Runs on standard VPS hardware without GPU requirements â€” GPU acceleration is supported when available but never required.
No Token Costs
Unlimited inference with no per-request pricing, usage quotas, or billing â€” your only cost is the VPS that runs it.
Why run LocalAI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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