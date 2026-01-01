LightRAG is a lightweight retrieval-augmented generation framework designed to analyse complex documents in domains such as law, healthcare, and finance. It bridges the gap between vector-based RAG and graph-based RAG by managing knowledge graphs and vector embeddings together in a single dual-level architecture, dramatically reducing the LLM calls required at both indexing and query time compared to community-report-based GraphRAG implementations.

Self-hosting LightRAG on your own VPS keeps your documents, embeddings, and knowledge graph entirely under your control. Connect to OpenAI, Azure, Ollama, Anthropic, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint, and update knowledge bases incrementally without rebuilding the global index â€” so dynamic data stays fresh without exorbitant reprocessing costs.