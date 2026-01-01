Deploy LibreChat in one click installation.
Open-source AI chat platform providing a unified interface for OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, and local models.
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What you can build with LibreChat
LibreChat ialah alternatif ChatGPT yang dihoskan sendiri dengan lebih 15,000 bintang GitHub yang memberikan anda antara muka tunggal yang kemas untuk berinteraksi dengan pelbagai penyedia AI. Ia menyokong model OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, dan model yang dihoskan secara tempatan melalui Ollama â€” semuanya dari satu penempatan, tanpa perlu beralih antara papan pemuka vendor yang berbeza.
Templat ini menggabungkan timbunan LibreChat yang lengkap: MongoDB untuk penyimpanan perbualan, MeiliSearch untuk carian sejarah sembang teks penuh, dan pangkalan data vektor PostgreSQL untuk pertanyaan dokumen RAG. Menjalankannya pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan perbualan sensitif kekal pada infrastruktur anda sambil memberikan anda kawalan penuh ke atas kunci API, akses pengguna, dan pengurusan kos.
Key features of LibreChat
Multi-Provider AI Access
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, and local Ollama models and switch between them in a single chat session.
RAG Document Queries
Upload documents and query them with any connected AI model using the built-in pgvector-powered retrieval pipeline.
Conversation Search
Find past chats instantly with full-text search powered by MeiliSearch across your entire conversation history.
User Management
Register multiple users with email/password login, manage API key access centrally, and track per-user token consumption.
Complete Privacy
All AI conversations and uploaded documents stay on your VPS â€” no third-party data collection beyond the AI provider APIs you choose.
Why run LibreChat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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