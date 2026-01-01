Langfuse is an open-source LLM engineering platform that gives teams complete visibility into their AI applications. It captures detailed traces of every LLM call, retrieval operation, and agent action, making it straightforward to debug failures, measure latency, and understand costs across your entire AI pipeline. With integrations for LangChain, LlamaIndex, Haystack, and direct SDKs for Python and TypeScript, Langfuse works with virtually every AI framework and model provider.

Self-hosting Langfuse keeps all your application data â€” prompts, model inputs, outputs, and evaluation results â€” on infrastructure you control. That matters when your AI applications handle sensitive documents, customer data, or proprietary business logic that cannot leave your environment.