LakeFS is an open-source data versioning platform that applies Git-like workflows to data lakes. It enables teams to create branches for isolated data experimentation, commit reproducible snapshots, and merge changes atomically â€” all without duplicating data. LakeFS works natively with AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and Google Cloud Storage while exposing a fully S3-compatible API so existing tools require no modification.

Self-hosting LakeFS on your VPS gives data and ML teams full control over their data versioning infrastructure. Whether you need reproducible machine learning experiments, safe staging environments for ETL pipelines, or the ability to roll back bad data ingestion, LakeFS brings the same confidence to data operations that Git brings to code.