Label Studio is the most popular open-source data labelling platform, with over 27,000 GitHub stars, supporting annotation across every major data type â€” text, images, audio, video, HTML, time series, and multi-modal combinations. Teams use it to build high-quality training datasets with customizable labelling templates, ML-assisted annotation, and inter-annotator agreement metrics.

Self-hosting Label Studio on your own VPS keeps sensitive training data â€” medical images, financial documents, proprietary business content â€” entirely within your infrastructure, with no per-user or per-annotation fees. This deployment pairs Label Studio with PostgreSQL 16 for reliable project and annotation storage.