Kroki is a unified HTTP API for generating diagrams from textual descriptions. Instead of installing and maintaining separate tools for each diagram format, Kroki wraps over 30 diagram libraries â€” including PlantUML, GraphViz, Mermaid, D2, Structurizr, and Excalidraw â€” behind a single endpoint that returns SVG, PNG, or PDF output.

Self-hosting Kroki on your VPS removes any reliance on public rendering services, keeps sensitive architecture diagrams within your network, and lets you integrate diagram generation into documentation pipelines, wikis, and CI/CD workflows without rate limits or data leaving your infrastructure.