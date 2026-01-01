Deploy Kotaemon in one click installation.
Chatbot Soal Jawab dokumen sumber terbuka untuk bersembang dengan fail anda menggunakan mana-mana penyedia LLM.
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What you can build with Kotaemon
Kotaemon ialah alat soal jawab dokumen berasaskan RAG yang bersih dan boleh disesuaikan, yang bersambung kepada LLM pilihan anda â€” daripada OpenAI dan Azure hingga ke instans Ollama yang dihoskan sendiri. Muat naik PDF, dokumen Word, hamparan dan imej, kemudian tanya soalan dan terima jawapan yang disokong oleh petikan tepat daripada bahan sumber.
Tidak seperti perkhidmatan AI dokumen berasaskan awan, pengehosan sendiri Kotaemon memastikan fail anda kekal peribadi pada VPS anda sendiri. Varian imej penuh dalam templat ini menambah Tesseract OCR, penghuraian format LibreOffice, dan pengendalian dokumen berbilang mod, menjadikannya sesuai untuk PDF yang diimbas, fail Office, dan dokumen yang banyak imej.
Key features of Kotaemon
Multi-LLM support
Connect to OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Cohere, Mistral, or any Ollama-hosted local model without migrating your documents or chat history.
Citation-backed answers
Every answer links back to the exact passages in your source documents so you can verify claims and trace information directly.
OCR and Office parsing
Tesseract OCR, LibreOffice, and ffmpeg are bundled to handle scanned PDFs, Word and PowerPoint files, and image-based documents natively.
GraphRAG retrieval
Backend GraphRAG dan LightRAG pilihan meningkatkan ketepatan perolehan untuk set dokumen yang besar atau yang dirujuk silang dengan padat.
Multi-user access
Built-in user management lets team members each maintain private document collections under a single shared deployment.
Why run Kotaemon on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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