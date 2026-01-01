Komari is a lightweight, open-source server monitoring tool built for self-hosters who need real-time visibility into their infrastructure without the overhead of enterprise monitoring platforms. It uses a small agent installed on each monitored server to collect CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics, which are then displayed in a clean web dashboard.

Because Komari is self-hosted, all your server telemetry stays on your own infrastructure with no data sent to third-party services. The SQLite-backed design means zero external database dependencies, making it fast to deploy and simple to maintain even for small teams and solo operators.