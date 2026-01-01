Deploy Koillection in one click installation.
Self-hosted collection manager to organise and catalog any type of physical or digital collection.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Koillection
Koillection is a self-hosted collection management application that lets you catalog anything â€” books, vinyl records, video games, stamps, trading cards, or any other collection you maintain. Unlike cloud-based cataloging services, Koillection runs entirely on your own server, keeping your collection data private and under your full control.
Built on Symfony with a clean, responsive interface, Koillection supports custom metadata fields and web scrapers, so you can enrich items with exactly the information that matters for your collection type. A full REST API enables integration with external tools, and multi-language support covers 11+ languages out of the box.
Key features of Koillection
Any collection type
Catalog books, games, vinyl, stamps, or any other collectible without being constrained to pre-built templates.
Custom metadata fields
Define the exact fields and data structure that fits your collection rather than adapting to a generic schema.
Web scraper support
Automatically pull metadata from external websites to enrich your items with covers, descriptions, and details.
REST API access
Expose your collection data through a full REST API, enabling integration with custom apps or automation workflows.
Multi-language interface
Use Koillection in your own language â€” 11+ languages are supported with English and French at full coverage.
Why run Koillection on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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