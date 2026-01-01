Deploy Jupyter Notebook in one click installation.
Interactive web environment for writing and executing live code, data analysis, and visualizations in one document.
Choose a VPS plan for Jupyter Notebook
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Jupyter Notebook
Jupyter Notebook is the cornerstone tool for interactive computing, combining executable code cells, rich text, mathematical equations, and inline visualizations in a single shareable document. It is the standard environment for data science, machine learning experimentation, and reproducible research across academia and industry.
Self-hosting Jupyter Notebook on a VPS removes cloud execution limits, protects sensitive datasets from third-party platforms, and gives you persistent storage that survives container restarts â€” so your notebooks, datasets, and experiment results are always where you left them.
Key features of Jupyter Notebook
Live Code Execution
Run Python code cell-by-cell with immediate output, making iterative data exploration and debugging fast and intuitive.
Inline Visualizations
Render Matplotlib, Seaborn, and Plotly charts directly in the notebook alongside the code that generates them.
Reproducible Research
Combine code, Markdown explanations, and LaTeX equations in one document that captures both the analysis and the reasoning behind it.
Persistent Storage
Notebooks and datasets persist in a dedicated volume across container restarts, ensuring your work is never lost between sessions.
Token-Based Access
Protect your notebook environment with a configurable access token, keeping your data and code private on your public VPS.
Why run Jupyter Notebook on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.