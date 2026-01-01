JobOps applies DevOps principles to job hunting. It searches LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, Adzuna, and 10+ other job boards from a single screen, scores each result against your profile, generates a CV tailored to the role, and tracks every application in one place. It deliberately does not auto-apply â€” recruiters can detect automated submissions, so JobOps gives you the speed without sacrificing quality.

Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps your CV, search history, Gmail tracking tokens, and AI provider keys under your full control instead of inside a third-party SaaS. The pipeline stores all data locally in SQLite alongside generated PDFs, so the full record of every search and application stays on infrastructure you own.