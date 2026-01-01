Isso is a lightweight, self-hosted commenting server designed as a privacy-respecting alternative to Disqus and similar third-party services. It stores all comments in a SQLite database on your own server, eliminating third-party tracking pixels and external JavaScript dependencies from your website visitors' browsers.

Unlike cloud commenting services that monetize user data, Isso keeps your readers' comments on infrastructure you own. It supports Markdown formatting, comment threading, email notifications, moderation queues, and a built-in admin interface â€” everything needed for a professional commenting setup without the privacy trade-offs of hosted services.