Invoice Ninja is a feature-rich open-source platform for creating invoices, tracking expenses, managing clients, and accepting payments. Trusted by over 100,000 businesses worldwide, it supports 40+ payment gateways, automated reminders, recurring invoices, and time tracking â€” all in one self-hosted application.

Running Invoice Ninja on your own VPS keeps your financial data under your control with no per-transaction fees, no subscription costs, and no vendor lock-in. You get full ownership of client records, payment history, and financial reports without sharing sensitive business data with third-party SaaS providers.