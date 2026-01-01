Deploy InsForge in one click installation.
Open-source backend platform for AI coding agents, bundling auth, Postgres, storage, and edge functions.
Choose a VPS plan for InsForge
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with InsForge
InsForge is an open-source, all-in-one backend platform designed for agentic coding. It bundles the building blocks that modern applications need â€” authentication, a PostgreSQL database with REST and realtime APIs, S3-compatible file storage, an LLM model gateway, and Deno-based edge functions â€” behind a single admin UI and MCP server that AI coding agents can drive programmatically.
Self-hosting InsForge on your own VPS keeps user accounts, application data, and uploaded files under your full control, with no per-project pricing, no usage limits, and no vendor lock-in. The included MCP server lets coding agents like Claude and Cursor provision tables, configure auth, deploy functions, and manage storage directly from your editor.
Key features of InsForge
AI agent native
Bundled MCP server exposes auth, database, storage, and functions as tools that AI coding agents can call directly while building your app.
PostgreSQL with auto API
Built-in PostgREST instantly turns your schema into a versioned REST API with row-level security, so you ship endpoints without writing boilerplate.
Authentication built in
Email dan pengesahan kata laluan serta penyedia OAuth (Google, GitHub, Discord, dan banyak lagi) sedia untuk disambungkan ke klien anda dengan satu panggilan SDK.
Edge functions on Deno
Write serverless TypeScript functions that run on a sandboxed Deno runtime with direct access to the database and storage layer.
S3-compatible storage
Upload, serve, and permission files through an S3-compatible storage layer that works locally on disk or against any S3 bucket.
Unified model gateway
OpenAI-compatible gateway lets your app call multiple LLM providers through one API surface, with usage tracking and key rotation handled centrally.
Why run InsForge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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