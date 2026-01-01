Up to 68% off for HyperDX

Deploy HyperDX in one click installation.

Open-source observability platform unifying logs, traces, metrics, and session replays in a Datadog-style interface.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM38.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy HyperDX in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for HyperDX

MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with HyperDX

HyperDX is an open-source observability platform that consolidates logs, traces, metrics, and session replays in a single interface — a self-hostable alternative to Datadog and other commercial APM tools. It is built on ClickHouse for fast queries over high-cardinality telemetry and natively speaks OpenTelemetry, so any OTEL-instrumented application can send data without custom exporters or proprietary agents.

Self-hosting HyperDX on your VPS avoids per-host and per-GB ingestion fees that scale unpredictably with traffic. Logs, traces, and user session data — often containing customer identifiers, API payloads, and internal system details — stay on your own infrastructure with retention and access controlled entirely by you.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of HyperDX

Unified observability

Logs, traces, metrics, and session replays live in one UI so engineers can pivot from a failed request to its full back-trace without switching tools.

OpenTelemetry native

Ingest data from any OpenTelemetry-instrumented service over OTLP gRPC or HTTP — no custom exporters or proprietary agents required.

ClickHouse-powered queries

Built on ClickHouse for sub-second searches over high-cardinality logs and traces, with no pre-aggregation or sampling tradeoffs.

Session replays

Replay frontend user sessions linked to backend traces to see exactly what a user did in the moments before an error occurred.

Dashboards and alerts

Build custom charts from any signal and trigger alerts on log patterns, trace errors, or metric thresholds through Slack, PagerDuty, or webhooks.

Self-hosted privacy

Keep customer identifiers, API payloads, and internal system details on your own infrastructure with no per-host or per-GB pricing.

Why run HyperDX on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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