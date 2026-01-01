Deploy Huginn in one click installation.
Self-hosted automation platform for building intelligent monitoring agents that watch the web and act on your behalf.
Choose a VPS plan for Huginn
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Huginn
Huginn is an open-source automation platform that lets you build agents to monitor websites, track data changes, aggregate content, and execute multi-step workflows â€” all on your own infrastructure. Think of it as a self-hosted IFTTT or Zapier with no rate limits and no subscription fees. Agents can watch for events, transform and route data between services, send notifications, and coordinate complex pipelines through a visual web interface.
Running Huginn on your VPS means automation workflows execute reliably around the clock with full access to internal systems and private data sources that cloud-based automation services cannot reach, while keeping your API keys and business logic entirely under your control.
Key features of Huginn
Custom Agent Builder
Create monitoring and automation agents through a visual interface without writing code, connecting web services and data sources into workflows.
Website Monitoring
Track content changes on any website and trigger actions when prices drop, news appears, or specific keywords are detected.
Scheduled Execution
Run agents on cron-like schedules or trigger them by events, ensuring time-sensitive automations never miss their window.
Data Transformation
Filter, parse, and reformat data between steps using built-in transformation agents that handle JSON, XML, and regex patterns.
Multi-User Support
Role-based permissions let teams share and collaborate on automation workflows without exposing sensitive agent credentials.
Why run Huginn on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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