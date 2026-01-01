Horilla is a fully open-source Human Resource Management and CRM platform built on Django and PostgreSQL. It unifies the full employee lifecycle â€” recruitment, onboarding, attendance, leave, payroll, performance, helpdesk, and offboarding â€” alongside a built-in CRM for sales pipelines and customer records, replacing several SaaS tools with one self-hosted stack.

Self-hosting Horilla on your own VPS keeps sensitive employee data, salaries, and customer records under your direct control with no per-user fees. You retain full database access for custom reporting and integrations, plus the freedom to extend modules without waiting on vendor roadmaps.