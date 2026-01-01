Hoppscotch is a modern, lightweight API development and testing platform that covers the full API lifecycle â€” from building and testing requests to documenting and sharing collections with your team. It supports REST, GraphQL, WebSocket, Server-Sent Events, and WebRTC in a single interface, with environment variables, pre-request scripts, and advanced authentication options including OAuth 2.0.

Self-hosting Hoppscotch on your VPS keeps all API keys, request payloads, and team workspace data entirely on your infrastructure, eliminating the data privacy concerns of cloud-based API clients while removing per-seat subscription costs as your team grows.