Deploy Homer in one click installation.
A dead-simple static dashboard for organizing all your self-hosted services into one beautiful homepage.
Choose a VPS plan for Homer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Homer
Homer is a lightweight, open-source dashboard that turns your collection of self-hosted services into a clean, organized homepage. Configured entirely through a single YAML file, it requires no database and no backend â€” just a handful of lines to build a polished portal for every application on your server. Changes to the config file take effect immediately on page refresh, so maintaining your dashboard is effortless.
Self-hosting Homer on your own VPS means your dashboard stays private, loads instantly from static files, and can be customized without limits. With PWA support, it installs on mobile devices like a native app, giving you and your team quick access to all your services from anywhere.
Key features of Homer
YAML Configuration
Define your entire dashboard in a single config.yml file â€” no database, no backend, and no restarts needed to see changes.
Smart Service Cards
Display live status indicators for your services, showing whether they are reachable directly from the dashboard at a glance.
Fuzzy Search
Quickly find any service or link with built-in fuzzy search and keyboard shortcuts for fast, keyboard-driven navigation.
PWA Support
Install Homer as a Progressive Web App on any device for instant, bookmark-free access to your self-hosted services.
Theme Customization
Choose from community themes like Catppuccin and Dracula, or write your own CSS overrides to match any style.
Why run Homer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.