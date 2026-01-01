Hi.Events is a modern, open-source event management and ticketing platform designed for organizers who want full control over their events without paying per-ticket fees to commercial platforms. It handles the entire event lifecycle â€” from publishing event pages and selling tickets to checking in attendees and analyzing sales â€” all from a unified dashboard.

Self-hosting Hi.Events on your own VPS ensures attendee data, payment configuration, and event content remain under your control. Rather than losing a percentage of each ticket to a SaaS provider, you only pay a flat VPS cost, irrespective of the number of tickets sold, and you can customize the platform to match your brand.