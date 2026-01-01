Deploy Hermes Workspace in one click installation.
Open-source command centre for your Hermes AI agent â€” chat, memory, skills, terminal, and files in one interface.
Choose a VPS plan for Hermes Workspace
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hermes Workspace
Hermes Workspace ialah UI web sumber terbuka yang mengubah ejen AI Hermes (oleh NousResearch) menjadi pusat arahan berciri penuh. Ia menggabungkan sembang berbilang model, memori berterusan, katalog 100+ kemahiran, terminal asli pelayar bersepadu, dan Konduktor untuk mengatur sub-ejen selari â€” semuanya dalam satu antara muka hos sendiri.
Pengehosan sendiri Hermes Workspace pada VPS anda bermakna perbualan, memori ejen, dan kelayakan anda kekal pada infrastruktur anda sendiri. Anda mendapat kawalan penuh ke atas penyedia AI yang anda gunakan (Anthropic, OpenAI, OpenRouter, Ollama, Groq, Mistral, dan banyak lagi), tanpa yuran setiap mesej dan tiada data meninggalkan pelayan anda.
Key features of Hermes Workspace
Multi-Model Chat
Switch between Claude, GPT, Gemini, Ollama local models, and any OpenAI-compatible endpoint mid-conversation without losing context.
Persistent Memory & 100+ Skills
The agent remembers across sessions and can draw from a deep catalog of skills. Browse and edit memory and skills live from the UI.
Integrated Terminal
Run commands directly inside the workspace with a full-color browser-native pty â€” no switching to a separate SSH session.
Conductor â€” Parallel Agents
Spawn and monitor multiple sub-agents in parallel with the Conductor mission orchestrator and live worker grid.
Mobile-First PWA
Full feature parity on desktop, tablet, and phone. Install to your home screen and run with push notifications.
Self-Hosted Data Ownership
All agent sessions, memory, and API credentials stay on your VPS with no usage caps and no third-party data sharing.
Why run Hermes Workspace on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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