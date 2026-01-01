HandBrake is the most widely used open-source video transcoder, capable of converting virtually any video format into modern, widely compatible outputs like MP4 and MKV. This deployment runs HandBrake inside a Docker container and streams its full graphical interface to your browser using noVNC â€” no desktop installation required. You get the complete HandBrake UI with all its encoding presets, subtitle support, chapter markers, and hardware acceleration options, accessible from any device with a modern browser.

The container includes a watch folder feature that automatically converts any video files you drop into the designated input directory, making it straightforward to run unattended batch jobs on your VPS.