Deploy GoCD in one click installation.
Pelayan penghantaran berterusan sumber terbuka dengan pemodelan saluran paip yang berkuasa, pemetaan aliran nilai, dan pengurusan kebergantungan untuk aliran kerja keluaran yang kompleks.
Choose a VPS plan for GoCD
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GoCD
GoCD is a continuous delivery server developed by ThoughtWorks that goes beyond basic CI to model the full software delivery pipeline. Its core strength is the ability to define complex pipelines with fan-in and fan-out dependencies, letting teams represent exactly how code moves from commit to production across multiple stages, environments, and parallel tracks.
The Value Stream Map view gives teams a real-time visualization of every build and deployment across the entire pipeline, making it easy to identify bottlenecks and understand the state of any release. GoCD runs through a lightweight server-and-agent architecture, so build capacity scales simply by adding more agents. Self-hosting ensures your pipeline configurations, artifacts, and deployment history remain fully under your control.
Key features of GoCD
Value Stream Mapping
Visualize setiap binaan dan penggunaan merentasi keseluruhan saluran paip dalam masa nyata, menjadikan kesesakan dan status keluaran segera kelihatan.
Pipeline modeling
Modelkan kebergantungan fan-in dan fan-out yang kompleks antara saluran paip untuk menggambarkan dengan tepat bagaimana kod mengalir dari komit ke pengeluaran.
Parallel execution
Run multiple stages and jobs in parallel within a pipeline to reduce build times and maximize infrastructure utilization.
Agent-based scaling
Add build agents to scale capacity horizontally â€” each agent picks up jobs from the server and runs them independently.
Pipeline as code
Store pipeline configurations in your git repository and have GoCD automatically sync and apply changes on every push.
Why run GoCD on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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