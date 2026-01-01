GoCD is a continuous delivery server developed by ThoughtWorks that goes beyond basic CI to model the full software delivery pipeline. Its core strength is the ability to define complex pipelines with fan-in and fan-out dependencies, letting teams represent exactly how code moves from commit to production across multiple stages, environments, and parallel tracks.

The Value Stream Map view gives teams a real-time visualization of every build and deployment across the entire pipeline, making it easy to identify bottlenecks and understand the state of any release. GoCD runs through a lightweight server-and-agent architecture, so build capacity scales simply by adding more agents. Self-hosting ensures your pipeline configurations, artifacts, and deployment history remain fully under your control.